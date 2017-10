Sept 26(Reuters) - Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd

* Says co plans to sell 4.8 percent stake in a Zhejiang-based new energy vehicle firm to an individual for 80 million yuan

* Says co will only indirectly hold 7.2 percent in the Zhejiang-based firm via co’s wholly owned unit after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gXgURA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)