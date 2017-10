Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hooker Furniture Corp

* Hooker Furniture says ‍on Sept 29, co, units, entered into a second amended and restated loan agreement​ - SEC filing

* Hooker Furniture Corp - ‍amended and restated loan agreement provides borrowers with a new $12 million unsecured term loan​

* Hooker Furniture - ‍under amended, restated loan agreement, sublimit under existing revolver available for issuance of letters of credit remains $4 million​