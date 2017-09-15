FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hope Bancorp will terminate proposed merger with U & I Financial
#Financials
September 15, 2017

BRIEF-Hope Bancorp will terminate proposed merger with U & I Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc

* Hope Bancorp announces mutual termination of proposed U & I Financial merger

* Hope Bancorp Inc - ‍announced that it has entered into a Mutual Termination Agreement with U & I Financial Corp, holding company for UniBank​

* Hope Bancorp Inc - ‍ regulatory approvals required to complete merger will not be obtained prior to termination deadline of September 23, 2017​

* Hope Bancorp Inc - ‍in connection with termination, parties have provided mutual releases from any claims of liability to one another relating to merger

* Hope Bancorp - ‍mutual termination deal provides each party will bear own cost, expenses, without penalties or termination fees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

