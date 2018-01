Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd:

* ‍APPLICATION MADE BY CO FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 30 JAN 2018​

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED JV WITH POLY REAL ESTATE GROUP FOR RESPECTIVE PRIMARY & SECONDARY REAL ESTATE AGENCY SERVICE BUSINESSES​

* TO ALLOT & ISSUE ABOUT 36 MILLION NEW SHARES OF CO TO POLY REAL ESTATE AT HK$4.20 PER NEW SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)