Oct 25 (Reuters) - HopFed Bancorp Inc:

* HOPFED BANCORP, INC. REPORTS GROWTH IN NET INCOME AND LOANS FOR THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* HOPFED BANCORP INC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $7 MILLION VERSUS $6.4 MLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: