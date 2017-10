Sept 20 (Reuters) - HOPSCOTCH GROUPE:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR‍​ 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​ 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP EXPECTS ACTIVITY IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 TO BE SIMILAR TO THE FIRST HALF‍​

* SEES FOR FY IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING INCOME‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2hgp6gp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)