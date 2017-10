Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd

* Hopson International entered into agreement to sell Hopson sale assets to Golden Harmony investments

* Total consideration for disposal of Hopson sale assets and BMI sale assets is RMB3.67 billion

* Big Market Investments as vendor shall sell BMI sale assets to Golden Harmony Investments