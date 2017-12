BRIEF-Horizon Global Americas Says Co, Hopkins Manufacturing Agreed To Amicably Resolve 4 Year Old Patent Rights Dispute

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp:

* HORIZON GLOBAL AMERICAS - CO, HOPKINS MANUFACTURING AGREED TO AMICABLY RESOLVE 4 YEAR OLD DISPUTE OVER PATENT RIGHTS TO THEIR ELECTRONIC BRAKE CONTROLLERS

* HORIZON GLOBAL AMERICAS - AS PER AGREEMENT, HOPKINS WILL PAY HORIZON FOR A FULLY PAID LICENSE ON THE PATENTED BRAKE CONTROLLERS INVOLVED IN THE DISPUTE

* HORIZON GLOBAL AMERICAS SAYS PARTIES WILL EXECUTE MUTUAL RELEASES WITH SPECIFIC TERMS REMAINING CONFIDENTIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: