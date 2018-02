Feb 22 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp:

* HORIZON GLOBAL SAYS ON FEB 16, CO ENTERED INTO 2018 REPLACEMENT TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 30, 2015 - SEC FILING

* HORIZON GLOBAL - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REPLACEMENT LOAN FACILITY, IN ORIGINAL AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $385 MILLION TO REPLACE PRIOR LOAN FACILITY Source: (bit.ly/2Fnoduy) Further company coverage: