BRIEF-Horizon pharma plc announces Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma PLC

* Horizon Pharma PLC announces third-quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $271.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $259.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up more than 50 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.39

* Horizon Pharma PLC - sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $350 million to $375 million from $340 million to $375 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)