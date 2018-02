Feb 6 (Reuters) - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada):

* HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR UNITS OF BETAPRO S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2X DAILY BULL ETF (HVU)

* SUSPENSION FOLLOWS ASSESSMENT OF “EXTREME VOLATILITY” IN VIX-FUTURES MARKETS IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING ON MONDAY

* SAYS UNITS OF HVU WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE DURING MARKET HOURS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: