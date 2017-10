Oct 26 (Reuters) - HORIZONTAL SOFTWARE SAS:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO REACH THE OPERATING BREAK-EVEN POINT IN 2018