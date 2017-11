Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp:

* HORMEL FOODS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF COLUMBUS MANUFACTURING INC, MAKER OF COLUMBUS CRAFT MEATS

* ‍INCREASING ITS FISCAL 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE TO $9.7 - $10.1 BILLION​

* ‍INCREASING ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO $1.62 - $1.72 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL 2018​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64, REVENUE VIEW $9.76 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S