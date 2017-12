Dec 21 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* 9M EBIT ROSE 12.4 PERCENT TO 205 MILLION EUR

* CONSOLIDATED SALES UP 5.1% TO EURO 3.3 BILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS

* NINE-MONTH OPERATING EARNINGS (EBIT) UP 12.4% TO EURO 205.0 MILLION

* FULL-YEAR FORECAST CONFIRMED