2 months ago
BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
June 15, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc:

* Hornbeck Offshore announces new credit facility

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023

* Hornbeck Offshore - refinanced its existing $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Hornbeck - ‍refinanced $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility with new first-lien delayed-draw credit facility for up to $300 million of term loans​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

