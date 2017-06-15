BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility

June 15 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc:

* Hornbeck Offshore announces new credit facility

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023

* Hornbeck Offshore - refinanced its existing $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Hornbeck - ‍refinanced $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility with new first-lien delayed-draw credit facility for up to $300 million of term loans​