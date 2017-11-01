FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore reports Q3 loss per share of $0.51
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore reports Q3 loss per share of $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc

* Hornbeck offshore announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $53.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $40.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Company currently has 43 OSVS stacked and expects to have a total of 45 OSVS stacked by end of 4Q 2017​

* ‍Based on projected MPSV in-service dates, expects to own eight and ten MPSVS as of DEC 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively​

* ‍Sees maintenance CAPEXs for fleet of vessels of about $10.5 million and $16.1 million for fiscal yrs 2017 and 2018, respectively​

* Projects that, cash from operations, others to be sufficient to fund operations and commitments through at least Dec 31, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

