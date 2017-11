Nov 17 (Reuters) - HORNBY PLC:

* PROPOSES TO RAISE ANOUT £12.0 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 40.7 MILLION NEW SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 29.5 PENCE PER NEW SHARE​

* ‍LIBERUM CAPITAL LIMITED IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING AND OPEN OFFER​

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 49 PERCENT STAKE IN LCD ENTERPRISES, HOLDING COMPANY FOR OXFORD DIECAST GROUP, FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF £1.6 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)