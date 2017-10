Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* APPOINTMENT OF CEO

* ‍LYNDON CHARLES DAVIES, AGED 56, HAS AGREED TO JOIN GROUP AS CEO​

* ‍LYNDON IS CHAIRMAN OF OXFORD DIECAST​

* ‍HORNBY IS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN LCD. FURTHER INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED IN DUE COURSE.​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, STEVE COOKE, CURRENT CEO, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​