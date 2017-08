June 22 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc:

* Appointed David Adams as interim chairman of board

* Board considers mandatory cash offer of 32.375 pence per hornby share "significantly undervalues Hornby and its future prospects"

* Board also notes Phoenix UK Fund's belief that Hornby should maintain its AIM listing