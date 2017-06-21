FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornby posts FY loss before tax of 9.5 mln pounds
June 21, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hornby posts FY loss before tax of 9.5 mln pounds

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc:

* FY revenue of 47.4 mln stg versus 55.8 mln stg year ago

* FY loss before tax of 9.5 mln stg versus loss of 13.5 mln stg year ago

* Net debt at March 31, 2017, of 1.5 mln stg versus 7.2 million stg year ago

* Says decision has again been taken not to pay a dividend (2016: nil)

* Says outlook for medium term has improved now first stage of turnaround plan has been completed

* Says at this early stage in year the co remain on track to achieve board's expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

