Nov 17 (Reuters) - HORNBY PLC:

* H1 PRETAX LOSS -5.7 MILLION STG VERSUS -4.7 MILLION STG LOSS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 17 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR REVENUE REDUCING SIGNIFICANTLY YEAR ON YEAR​

‍REVENUE FOR SIX WEEKS TO 12 NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 10 PER CENT. LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR​