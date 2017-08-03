FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc:

* Hortonworks reports second quarter 2017 revenue of $61.8 million, up 42 percent year over year

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍for Q3 of 2017 total GAAP revenue of $63.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for full year 2017 total GAAP revenue of $247.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 OF 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 of 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 43 percent and negative 39 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 47 percent and negative 42 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.