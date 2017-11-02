BRIEF-Hortonworks reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.24

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc
* Hortonworks reports third quarter 2017 revenue of $69.0 million, up 45 percent year over year
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $69 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.67
* Hortonworks Inc - sees q4 GAAP operating margin between negative 65 percent and negative 60 percent
* Hortonworks Inc - for q4 of 2017, expect total GAAP revenue of $70.0 million
* Hortonworks Inc - sees q4 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 38 percent and negative 33 percent
* Q4 revenue view $66.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S