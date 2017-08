July 11 (Reuters) - HORUS AG:

* HIGHER INCOME CONTRIBUTION EXPECTED FROM DISPOSAL OF INVESTMENTS

* ANNOUNCED TO SELL ITS STAKE IN BABYLON CAPITAL AG

* COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION WILL LEAD TO INCOME OF ABOUT EUR 1.2 MILLION BEFORE TAX AND AN INCREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE BY EUR 0.35