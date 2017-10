BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated ‍restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service

Sept 14 (Reuters) - HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD :

* ‍RESTRUCTURE OF HCI‘S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* HCI, NIVEUS INVESTMENTS, LA CONCORDE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHERE NIVEUS INVEST 17 PROPRIETARY WILL BUY HOSKEN PASSENGER LOGISTICS AND RAIL​

* ‍HPLR WILL BE ACQUIRED BY NEWCO FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY R1.8 BILLION​

* ‍POST IMPLEMENTATION OF GABS ACQUISITION IT IS INTENDED THAT A DIVIDEND OF UP TO R1.2 BILLION WILL BE DECLARED BY NEWCO​