Nov 9 (Reuters) - HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LTD:

* ‍TOTAL EXPECTED DISTRIBUTION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, BEING BETWEEN 39 AND 45 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY - ‍ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS TO SEPTEMBER, DISTRIBUTION FOR CURRENT PERIOD WOULD HAVE INCREASED BY BETWEEN 31% AND 37% COMPARED TO SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPT 2016​