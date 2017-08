BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.28

July 26 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Q2 revenue $1.44 billion

* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. reports second quarter results, raises full-year outlook

* Q2 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly NAREIT FFO per share $0.49

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $ 0.49

* comparable RevPAR on a constant dollar basis improved 1.7% for quarter

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc says Q2 comparable hotel revenue $1,310 million versus $ 1,323 million last year

* Sees 2017 total comparable hotel RevPAR (constant US$) up 1.00% to 1.75%

* Sees 2017 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84

* qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.28

* for 2017, company expects to invest a total of $275 million to $290 million in renewal and replacement capital expenditures.

* qtrly revenue $1,441 million versus $1,459 million a year ago

* sees full year 2017 NAREIT FFO per diluted share $1.64 to $1.68

* sees full year 2017 adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.64 to $1.68

* Sees 2017 total revenues under gaap negative 1.1% to negative 0.1%

* FY2017 revenue view $5.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 operating profit margin under gaap 10 bps to 60 bps

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S