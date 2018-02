BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Posts Q4 Adjusted FFO Per Share $0.42

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR 2017 AND ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THREE ICONIC HYATT MANAGED HOTELS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.3 PERCENT

* QTRLY NAREIT FFO PER SHARE $0.41

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.42

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $$1,344 MILLION VERSUS $1,337 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.60 TO $1.70

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE HOTEL REVPAR IN CONSTANT US$ TERMS UP 0.5% TO UP 2.5%​

* QTRLY COMPARABLE HOTEL REVENUES $1,219 MILLION VERSUS $1,192 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.60 TO $1.70

* COMPARABLE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS INCREASED 2.2% FOR QUARTER

* SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL REVENUES UNDER GAAP, UP 0.6% TO UP 2.5%​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN UNDER GAAP, DOWN 50 BPS TO UP 50 BPS​

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS - PLACED ANDAZ MAUI, GRAND HYATT SAN FRANCISCO, & HYATT REGENCY COCONUT POINT UNDER CONTRACT FOR $1 BILLION WITH A $25 MILLION DEPOSIT AT-RISK

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS - THE THREE HYATT HOTELS CO PLACED UNDER CONTRACT WILL CONTINUE TO BE MANAGED BY HYATT AS PER LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: