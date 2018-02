BRIEF-Hostess Brands Acquires Breakfast Brands And Expands Product Range

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc:

* HOSTESS BRANDS, INC. ACQUIRES BREAKFAST BRANDS AND EXPANDS PRODUCT RANGE

* HOSTESS BRANDS INC - REITERATES FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* HOSTESS BRANDS INC - ‍CONFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK, PRIOR TO GIVING EFFECT TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FEDERAL TAX REFORM​

* HOSTESS BRANDS INC - ‍EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO BE EBITDA POSITIVE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019​

* HOSTESS BRANDS INC - ‍BY 2020, CO EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION TO $25 MILLION IN EBITDA​

* HOSTESS BRANDS - ‍EXPECTS SHORT-TERM EPS DILUTION OF ABOUT $0.10-$0.12 FROM ANTICIPATED OPERATING LOSSES FROM ACQUIRED BUSINESS THROUGH H2 2018​