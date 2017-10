Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hotel Chocolat Group Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE OF £105.2M (2016: £91.1M), GROWTH OF +12% YEAR ON YEAR​

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 100% TO £11.2M (2016: £5.6M)​

* ‍MAIDEN DIVIDEND OF 1.6P PER SHARE​

* ‍TRADING SINCE END OF FINANCIAL PERIOD HAS BEEN ENCOURAGING​