Oct 5(Reuters) - Hotel Newgrand Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 38,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 2,999 yen per share through private placement to Sogo & Seibu Co., Ltd.

* Says it will raise 114 million yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is Nov. 10

