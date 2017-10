BRIEF-Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD​

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR​

* ‍IN US, REVPAR WAS UP 0.4 PCT IN Q3 AND 0.6 PCT Q3 YTD WITH PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER IMPACTED BY SEVERAL EVENTS​

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - IN AMERICAS, ‍HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA HAD MIXED IMPACT; DISPLACEMENT ACTIVITY TOGETHER WITH RELIEF AND RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS BENEFITTED FRANCHISE BUSINESS​

* ‍IN MEXICO Q3 REVPAR WAS FLAT DUE TO EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO CITY​

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - ‍EXCLUDING EFFECT OF HURRICANES AND THESE ONE-OFF EVENTS, ESTIMATE THAT UNDERLYING US REVPAR WAS MARGINALLY POSITIVE IN QUARTER

* IHG- “‍MARKETS PREVIOUSLY IMPACTED BY TERRORIST ATTACKS GREW STRONGLY, REVPAR GROWTH OF 6 PCT IN FRANCE, AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BELGIUM AND TURKEY”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)