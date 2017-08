July 14 (Reuters) - HotLand Co Ltd

* Says it plans to establish a wholly owned unit in U.S. in July

* Says unit will be capitalized at $1.5 million (169.5 million yen)

* Says unit will be engaged in operation of co's brands in U.S. and development of FC

