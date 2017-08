Aug 3 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Qtrly net sales ‍$ 393 million versus $ 392​ million

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.38​

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.325 billion to $1.405 billion

* Houghton mifflin harcourt co - reaffirmed full year 2017 outlook

* Houghton mifflin harcourt co sees ‍total capital expenditure including non-plate capital expenditures continuing to be in range of $190 to $220 million​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vw7gfi) Further company coverage: