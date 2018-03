March 7 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* PROPOSAL TO SELL STAKE IN COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO GREAT TERRAIN INVESTMENT LTD REVISED

* CO TO NOW SELL 5.1 PERCENT OF CAMS TO GREAT TERRRAIN INVESTMENT, MAURITIUS AT TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.70 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2FqmXFW Further company coverage: