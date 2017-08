July 26 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* June quarter net profit after tax 15.56 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 17.40 billion rupees

* Says board approved issue of NCDs worth upto 350 billion rupees

* Says expect tax rate to reduce in subsequent qtrs on account of dividend income and sale of investments Source text: (bit.ly/2uAjU9B) Further company coverage: