FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Houston American Energy provides update on Reeves County drilling operations
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 5:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Houston American Energy provides update on Reeves County drilling operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp

* Houston American Energy announces initial production rate on O‘brien #3h well and provides update on Reeves County drilling operations

* Says wells are expected to be brought onto production upon completion of construction of gas flow lines, which is expected during sept​

* Says 2 additional reeves county wells are planned to commence drilling operations during Q4 at an estimated cost of $3.5 million​

* Says “‍we expect to see meaningful improvements in our production, revenue and profitability by end of Q3 and into Q4 2017”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.