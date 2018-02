BRIEF-Houston American Energy Sees Q4 Production Volume of 6,150 Barrels Of Oil

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp:

* HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUES; UPDATES REEVES COUNTY PRODUCTION

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $414,700

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE UP 842 PERCENT

* PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION VOLUME ESTIMATES FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TOTALED 6,150 BARRELS OF OIL

* HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY - TOTAL PRODUCTION FROM BOTH REEVES COUNTY WELLS WAS SLIGHTLY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY EXTREME COLD DURING DEC.

* PRELIMINARY REALIZED PRICES FOR OIL AND GAS WERE $54.05/BBL AND $4.22/MCF FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION VOLUME ESTIMATES FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TOTALED 19,518 THOUSAND CUBIC FEET OF GAS