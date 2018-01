Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* K. HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR ITS 2022 NOTES

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC - ‍TERMS OF INDENTURE WITH RESPECT TO 2022 NOTES WILL NOT BE MODIFIED AND REMAIN UNCHANGED​