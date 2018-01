Jan 22 (Reuters) - Howard Bancorp Inc:

* HOWARD BANCORP, INC. REPORTS 2017 RESULTS WITH STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH, INCREASING REVENUES, HIGHER CAPITAL LEVELS AND THE PENDING ACQUISITION OF FIRST MARINER BANK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* NET INTEREST INCOME OF $9.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO $8.5 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: