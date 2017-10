Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hoya Corp

* Says it will invest 27 billion yen in K.K. Pangea, which is a special purpose acquisition company formed by a consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity L.P. (including its affiliates) to acquire all issued and outstanding the shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dJmoKZ

