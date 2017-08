Aug 11 (Reuters) - HOYLU AB:

* ‍REVENUES FOR Q2 WERE SEK 8.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 300% OVER Q1​

* ‍Q2 OPERATING LOSS WAS SEK 4.9 MILLION​

* EXPECTS A POSITIVE TREND TOWARDS PROFITABILITY BY THE END OF THE YEAR