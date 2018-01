Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hoylu Ab:

* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU RELEASES PRELIMINARY REVENUE NUMBERS FOR Q4

* ‍PRELIM REVENUES IN Q4 WERE SEK 11.5 MILLION UP FROM SEK 5.9 MILLION IN Q3​