October 12, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-HP Inc says sees FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS $1.74 to $1.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - HP Inc -

* HP Inc. announces fiscal 2018 financial outlook

* HP Inc - Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.74 to $1.84

* HP Inc - Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.69 to $1.79 from continuing operations

* ‍HP Inc - Estimates fiscal 2018 free cash flow of at least $3.0 billion​

* ‍HP Inc - Expects to return 50%-75% of fiscal 2018 free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases​

* HP Inc - Company indicated it expects a 5% increase in planned quarterly dividend amount in fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

