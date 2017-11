BRIEF-HPE reports Q4 EPS $0.31

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* HPE reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth quarter results

* Reaffirms FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share view $1.15 to $1.25

* Reaffirms FY 2018 gaap earnings per share view $0.43 to $0.53

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $7.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.75 billion

* Qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.9 billion, flat year over year‍​

* Qtrly financial services revenue was $1.0 billion, up 24 pct year over year

* Qtrly net revenue $7,660 ‍​million versus $7,324 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $29.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $29.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $34.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S