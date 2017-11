Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - ‍in connection with CEO & President appointment, Antonio​ Neri to be eligible to receive an annual base salary of $1 million

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - ‍Neri will also be eligible a target annual cash bonus under HPE's pay for results program of 150% of base salary​ Source text: (bit.ly/2A4wktr) Further company coverage: