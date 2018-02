Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* HPE HELPS U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TO ADVANCE NATIONAL DEFENSE CAPABILITIES

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY U.S. DOD TO PROVIDE NEW SUPERCOMPUTERS FOR DOD HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

* HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - UNDER THE U.S. DOD CONTRACT, CO WILL DELIVER CERTAIN SYSTEMS AND SERVICES AT A COMBINED TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $57 MILLION