BRIEF-HPE to appoint indipendent non-executive to replace John Schultz on Micro Focus board

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc:

* ‍MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC (“MICRO FOCUS”) (LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP) AND HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY (“HPE”) HAVE DECIDED TO AMEND TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT DATED 7 SEPTEMBER 2016 IN RESPECT OF NOMINATED DIRECTORS​

* ‍MICRO FOCUS AND HPE HAVE AGREED THAT HPE SHOULD NOMINATE AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE TO REPLACE JOHN SCHULTZ ON MICRO FOCUS BOARD​

* ‍JOHN SCHULTZ WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)