BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

Oct 20 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - co, H&R Finance Trust announced they are proposing to complete an internal reorganization​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍reorganization is being contemplated due to growth in H&R’s U.S. investment portfolio since 2008 reorganization​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍result of reorganization will be to effectively replace H&R Finance Trust in H&R’s stapled unit structure with newly formed entity

* H&R REIT- after completion of reorganization, investments held through H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust to be held through H&R REIT, H&R F17 TRUST​

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍proposed reorganization to be effected by way of plan of arrangement with H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust, few H&R REIT units

* H&R REIT - after completion of reorganization H&R F17 Trust expected to hold a note evidencing debt obligation of about $1 billion by H&R REIT (U.S.) holdings

* H&R REIT - proposed reorganization to result in holders of stapled units, disposing of their H&R Finance Trust units, buying units of H&R F17 Trust​