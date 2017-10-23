FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India‍​
#Company News
October 23, 2017 / 6:42 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - HSBC:

* HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India‍​

* Rikhye succeeds Stuart Milne‍​ Source text: [The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited today announced the appointment of Jayant Rikhye as the Chief Executive Officer for HSBC India with effect from 1 December 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

In his new role, Mr Rikhye will lead HSBC’s next phase of growth in the country, where he first joined the Group in 1989. A HSBC Group General Manager, Mr Rikhye is currently Head of International, Asia-Pacific, responsible for 11 markets in the region. He is also Head of Strategy and Planning, Asia-Pacific. Mr Rikhye succeeds Stuart Milne, who is also a Group General Manager, after five years in the role. Mr Milne will take a three month sabbatical from the beginning of January 2018 and his next role at HSBC will be announced in due course.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
